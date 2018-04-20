News Releases from Region 07

EPA to Recognize St. Louis Cardinals, Green Dining Alliance, and Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. at Busch Stadium Sunday, April 22

Contact Information: EPA Region 7: LaTonya Sanders (sanders.latonya@epa.gov) 913-551-7555 St. Louis Cardinals: Marybeth Johnson (mjohnson@cardinals.com) 314-345-9915

(Lenexa, Kan., April 20, 2018) - On Earth Day, Sunday, April 22, EPA Region 7 will recognize the St. Louis Cardinals baseball club, Green Dining Alliance, and the Urban Chestnut Brewing Company for their efforts to divert, donate, and compost food waste during an on-field ceremony at St. Louis’ Busch Stadium, prior to the Cardinals-Reds game.

In the last five years, the Cardinals and their concessionaire, Delaware North Companies, have diverted more than 916 tons of waste from local landfills, including 16 tons of unused food donated to Operation Food Search to help fellow St. Louisans struggling with hunger and food insecurity. The Green Dining Alliance has led member restaurants to minimize food waste through composting and reduced portion sizes, helping divert more waste than restaurants that only recycle. And just last year, the Urban Chestnut Brewing Company diverted more than 600 tons of brewery by-product as feedstock for local farmers, while also recycling or repurposing additional waste.

During the on-field recognition ceremony April 22, EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford will present certificates of recognition to the St. Louis Cardinals and Green Dining Alliance for their success in EPA’s Food Recovery Challenge. The Urban Chestnut Brewing Company will receive EPA’s 2017 National WasteWise Small Business Partner of the Year Award for their efforts to divert, donate, and compost waste.

A tour of Busch Stadium’s recycling operations will also be held for news media prior to the ceremony.

WHAT: Tour and On-field Recognition Ceremony

WHEN: Sunday, April 22, 2018; 11:30 a.m. to noon – Tour of stadium recycling operations; 12:35 p.m. to 12:55 p.m. – On-field recognition ceremony

WHERE: Busch Stadium, 420 8th Street, St. Louis, MO 63102

WHO: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford; St. Louis Cardinals Director of Stadium Operations Hosei Maruyama; Green Dining Alliance Program Manager Jenn DeRose; and Urban Chestnut Brewing Company Quality Assurance Manager Kurt Dreisner.

RSVP: Media attending the event should RSVP to Marybeth Johnson at mjohnson@cardinals.com.

VISUALS: Tour of stadium recycling operations, honorary pitch, on-field ceremony, and presentation of EPA certificates.

BACKGROUND: EPA’s Food Recovery Challenge is a program that encourages organizations to find better alternatives to throwing food away. It helps organizations divert surplus food away from landfills to hunger-relief organizations and onto the tables of those in need in the community, while also repurposing suitable food scraps for compost or animal consumption. The Food Recovery Challenge asks participants to reduce as much of their food waste as possible – saving money, helping communities, and protecting the environment.

EPA’s WasteWise encourages organizations and businesses to achieve sustainability in their practices and reduce select industrial wastes. The program is part of EPA’s sustainable materials management efforts, which promote the use and reuse of materials more productively over their entire life cycles.

