EPA Recognizes Electronics Industry Leaders for Innovation and Recycling Achievements

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized leading electronics manufacturers, retailers, and brand owners for their significant contributions in designing products sustainably and diverting electronics from landfills by sending them to third-party certified recyclers as part of the Sustainable Materials Management (SMM) Electronics Challenge.

“Innovative industry leaders finding new, sustainable methods to reduce electronic waste are paving the way for the future of manufacturing,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “Through their efforts, our 2017 SMM Electronics Challenge winners exemplify the ability to promote economic growth while protecting human health and the environment.”

“CTA is honored to host EPA at CES 2018 and recognize companies helping advance our industry’s commitment to sustainability,” said Walter Alcorn, Vice President for Environmental Affairs and Industry Sustainability at the Consumer Technology Association. “This year’s award winners demonstrate our industry’s focus on advancing sustainable operations to reduce e-waste and our industry’s overall environmental impact.”

Electronics are a global economic driver with supply chains that reach around the world and products that touch every part of our lives. Today’s electronics are made from valuable resources and highly engineered materials including precious metals. If not properly managed at the end of their lifetime, some of the materials in electronics may pose a risk to human health and the environment.

Leaders from Dell Inc. (Gold Tier); Samsung Electronics (Gold Tier); Staples, Inc. (Gold Tier); Xerox (Gold Tier); Best Buy Co., Inc. (Silver Tier); LG Electronics USA, Inc. (Silver Tier); VIZIO, Inc. (Silver Tier); and Sony Electronics, Inc. (Bronze Tier) gathered at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada to celebrate their environmental achievements, which include diverting over 227,000 tons of used electronics from landfills in 2016. This is equivalent to saving the energy used by over 58,000 homes for one year.

EPA also honored LG, Staples and Samsung as the SMM Electronics Challenge Champion Award winners for exemplifying leadership and innovative processes and products that focus on environmentally responsible ways to best use a product’s materials throughout its entire life cycle.

LG is receiving the Product Award for their line of OLED TVs. Compared to LCD/LED TVs, LG eliminated the use of several hazardous materials, reduced their overall materials impact, and made these TVs easier to disassemble and recycle.

Staples is receiving the Non-Product Award this year for their continued success with the “Make More Happen” initiative, an outreach and public education campaign that has provided information on Staples’ Technology Recycling Program to over 6 million people.

Samsung is receiving the Cutting Edge Award for their development of the Galaxy Upcycle program, a program in which Samsung provides all the necessary resources and tools to “upcycle” an old Galaxy smartphone into a new product, such as a closed circuit TV or a desktop PC.

Best Buy and Dell received Honorable Mentions in the Product and Cutting Edge Champion Award categories, respectively.

More information for consumers to find a location to donate or recycle their electronics:

http://www.epa.gov/recycle/electronics-donation-and-recycling

More information on the SMM Electronics Challenge and how to participate:

http://www.epa.gov/smm-electronics