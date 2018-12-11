News Releases from Region 03

EPA Recognizes Maryland organizations for Food Recovery Achievements

PHILADELPHIA (December 11, 2018) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized two Maryland organizations – Sodexo from Gaithersburg and UEmpower from Severna Park -- for their food recovery achievements in EPA’s 2017 Food Recovery Challenge.

The Maryland groups were among more than 1,000 governments, businesses and organizations nationwide that participated in the 2017 EPA Food Recovery Challenge. These entities diverted food waste from entering landfills or incinerators through a variety of innovative actions.

“EPA is proud of the commitment these organizations have demonstrated to reduce food waste from the environment,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “Through EPA's Food Recovery Challenge, EPA partners with municipalities, businesses, nonprofits and other entities to reduce the amount of food in landfills and help them save money on waste disposal.”

Sodexo, a food service provider, was recognized with the national Endorser of the Year award for its ongoing commitment to reduce waste. By deploying a technology that combines sustainability and efficiency through an automated food waste tracking and analytics platform at all applicable Sodexo sites globally, Sodexo strives to eliminate all of its avoidable waste by 2025.

UEmpower, a non-profit organization with a strong commitment to reducing food waste, was recognized with a regional Endorser of the Year award. UEmpower is responsible for developing the FoodBridge online food rescue system that connects donors of surplus food to non-profit organizations. FoodBridge facilitates the rescue of wholesome, surplus food that would otherwise go to waste and takes steps to provide the food to those in need in the Baltimore area.

Nationwide, Food Recovery Challenge participants diverted nearly 648,000 tons of wasted food from entering landfills or incinerators in 2017, nearly 214,000 tons of which were donated to people and animal feed.

For more information on the Food Recovery Challenge, visit: http://www2.epa.gov/sustainable-management-food .