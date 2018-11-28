News Releases from Region 01

EPA Recognizes Mass. Project to Protect Drinking Water Infrastructure

Contact Information: David Deegan (deegan.dave@epa.gov) (617) 918-1017

BOSTON - A project in Grafton, Mass., was among four projects in New England to repair and upgrade drinking water infrastructure that were recognized for excellence and innovation by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The Town of Grafton, Mass., was given honorable mention for its wastewater treatment plant improvements.

"The Clean Water State Revolving Fund program helps communities and water systems through low-interest loans that can be used to update aging infrastructure, create jobs, and protect the public health and the environment," said EPA New England Regional Administrator Alexandra Dunn. "The scale and complexity of the projects that are being recognized show the determination and creativity of EPA's partners in achieving water quality goals."

The Town of Grafton, in keeping up with new nitrogen and phosphorus effluent limit standards, upgraded its treatment plant to improve nutrient loading for the Blackstone River. A community of 15,000 people, Grafton uses both decentralized wastewater treatment and a sewer system that is serviced by a secondary treatment facility.

A loan to the town financed 14 projects, which include upgrades to the plant that address nutrient removal, water efficiency, energy efficiency, and green infrastructure. These upgrades included the installation of a 300-kilowatt solar photovoltaic system, a green roof, a new UV system to replace a sodium hypochlorite system, installation of porous walkways, upgrades to aeration tanks, a new grit separator, new daylighting windows, new LED lighting, and energy efficient domestic hot water heaters. These improvements will significantly reduce electricity costs and produce a higher effluent quality for Grafton's treatment facility.

The other projects were in Lewiston-Auburn, Maine, Newport, R.I. and Waterbury, Vt. These were among 30 honored nationwide as part of the Clean Water State Revolving Fund program.

Background

The Clean Water State Revolving Fund, a federal-state partnership, gives communities a permanent, independent source of low-cost financing for a wide range of water quality infrastructure projects. Over the past 31 years, its programs have provided more than $132 billion in financing for water quality infrastructure.

Within the Clean Water State Revolving Fund program, a "Performance and Innovation in the SRF Creating Environmental Success" program celebrates innovation. The projects that were recognized through this program ran the gamut from large wastewater infrastructure projects to small decentralized and agriculture projects.

Learn more about each of the 2018 PISCES recognized projects at https://www.epa.gov/cwsrf/pisces.