News Releases from Region 05

EPA Recognizes Michigan agencies for Saving Resources and Taxpayer Money

Contact Information: Francisco Arcaute (arcaute.francisco@epa.gov) 312-886-7613 312-898-2042 Cell

For Immediate Release No. 18-OPA28

CHICAGO (June 22, 2018) –Today the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recognized the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Customs and Border Protection Detroit Field Office for improving efficiency, saving resources and reducing costs as part of the Federal Green Challenge (FGC).

“Federal agencies nationwide challenge themselves to improve efficiency and minimize environmental impact, and their achievements are saving American taxpayers tens of millions of dollars,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.

“The Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Detroit Field Office demonstrates commendable environmental stewardship and fiscal responsibility,” said Regional Administrator Cathy Stepp. “EPA’s Federal Green Challenge exemplifies the agency’s ongoing commitment to reducing the federal government’s environmental impact on local communities through waste prevention and innovative management.”

“The men and women of U.S. Customs and Border Protection have made a conscious effort to reduce the environmental impact of waste and the cost associated to it,” said Christopher Perry, director of the Detroit Field Office. “Not only am I proud of our field office, I’m proud of every participant who played a role in reducing waste in the Federal Green Challenge.”

The Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Detroit Field Office earned EPA’s FGC Waste Management Award for increasing the amount of waste recycled by 422 percent, or nearly 5 tons. This is the third time since 2016 the Detroit Field Office has been recognized for its efforts.

Now in its sixth year, the FGC is a yearlong commitment under EPA's Sustainable Materials Management program that challenges EPA and other federal agencies throughout the country to lead by example in reducing the federal government's environmental impact. Participants focus on efficiently managing their resources to reduce the costs and environmental impacts of building operations, maintenance and purchases. Specifically, participants set goals and work to achieve results in at least two of six categories each year.

For more information on the Federal Green Challenge and this year’s winners, please visit https://www.epa.gov/fgc.

###