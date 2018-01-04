News Releases from Region 07

EPA Recognizes Urban Chestnut Brewing Company of St. Louis as 2017 WasteWise Winner

(Lenexa, Kan., Jan. 4, 2018) - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognizes the prevention and diversion accomplishments of the Urban Chestnut Brewing Company in St. Louis, Mo., as one of 16 WasteWise national award winners, who collectively prevented and recycled over 355,801 tons of waste, saving $17.7 million in avoided landfill fees.

“This is yet another excellent example of the EPA partnering with communities and organizations to achieve environmental and economic benefits through waste prevention and management. The WasteWise award winners have exemplified tremendous environmental stewardship and fiscal responsibility, and we commend their efforts,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.

For 23 years, EPA’s WasteWise has helped organizations and businesses apply sustainable materials management practices to prevent and reduce municipal and select industrial wastes, saving them resources and money.

WasteWise partners reported preventing and diverting 8.5 million tons of waste that would otherwise have been disposed in landfills or incinerators. These actions – which include waste prevention, recycling, composting and donation – saved participants over $400 million in avoided landfill fees.

WasteWise partners who report the best overall improvement in waste prevention and recycling activities – when compared to the previous year – receive awards in various categories.

The 16 national award winners are:

College and University

Texas: Partner of the Year - University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio

Georgia: Honorable Mention - Georgia State University

Federal Government

California: Partner of the Year - The Presidio Trust

Large Business

New Jersey: Partner of the Year - Ravitz Family Markets, Price Rite Supermarkets, Inc.

New Jersey: Honorable Mention - Ravitz Family Markets; Shoprite: Union Mill Rd.; Mount Laurel Supermarkets, Inc.

Local Government

Illinois: Partner of the Year - City of Urbana

Florida: Honorable Mention - City of Fort Lauderdale

Mid-Size Business

Wisconsin: Partner of the Year - Frito Lay, Beloit

Virginia: Honorable Mention - JK Moving & Storage

Nonprofit Organization

Massachusetts: Partner of the Year - Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

School/School District

Florida: Partner of the Year - Pasco County Schools

Small Business

Missouri: Partner of the Year - Urban Chestnut Brewing Company

California: Honorable Mention - Earth Friendly Products

Washington: Honorable Mention - CenturyLink Field

Very Large Business

Wisconsin: Partner of the Year - Kohl’s Department Stores

Illinois: Honorable Mention - Sears Holdings Corporation

All U.S. businesses, governments and nonprofit organizations can join WasteWise. For more information, visit: https://www.epa.gov/smm/wastewise.

