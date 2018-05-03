News Releases from Region 01

EPA Recommends Modifications to Part of Industri-plex Superfund Cleanup in Woburn, Mass.

Comment period opens May 3, 2018

Contact Information: David Deegan (deegan.dave@epa.gov) (617) 918-1017

(BOSTON – May 3, 2018) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposes recommended modifications to part of the cleanup of the Industri-plex Superfund Site in Woburn, Mass. Beginning today (May 3, 2018), there will be a 14-day public comment period on EPA's proposal.

The site used to be a former chemical and glue manufacturing facility, and the cleanup for the site is being addressed in two stages called "operable units" (OU). The cleanup of the Industri-plex Superfund Site anticipated future commercial use with institutional controls to restrict any future residential use.

EPA recommends modifications to the first phase or OU-1 cleanup for two properties (i.e. 120 Commerce Way, Woburn, MA 01801, and 200 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA 01801) at the Industri-plex Site, where residential use would be permitted on these properties (with conditions, in the case of 120 Commerce Way).

The details of EPA's recommendation and proposed modifications are in a document called an "Explanation of Significant Differences" (ESD). The document describes the steps that EPA has taken to evaluate the two development proposals and the requirements that will be placed on the developments so that they remain protective of public health and the environment. From May 3, 2018 until May 17, 2018, EPA will be seeking public input on the recommended modifications to the OU-1 cleanup for the two properties at the Industri-plex Superfund Site.

In this ESD, EPA is proposing to permit residential use at 120 Commerce Way and 200 Presidential Way properties based upon environmental sampling and baseline risk assessments performed on each of these properties that show that they were safe for residential development. For the 120 Commerce Way property, soil and groundwater restrictions will remain a requirement on the property for any excavations greater than six (6) feet below ground surface.

How to Comment:

There will be a 14-day public comment period on the Draft ESD. Comments should be postmarked or emailed by May 17, 2018 and sent to: Joseph F. LeMay, EPA New England, 5 Post Office Square, mail code: OSSR 07-4, Boston MA 02109, or via email to: lemay.joe@epa.gov

How to Review the Proposal:

A copy of the Draft ESD and its Administrative Record as well as other information on the Industri-plex Superfund Site OU-1 is available at https://semspub.epa.gov/src/collection/01/AR65578 or at www.epa.gov/superfund/industriplex . Copies of the proposal can also be reviewed at the following locations:

EPA New England

Office of Site Remediation & Restoration

Records and Information Center

5 Post Office Square, Suite 100 (OSRR02-3)

Boston, MA 02109-3912

(by appointment)

617-918-1440 (phone)

617-918-0440 (fax)

Woburn Public Library

45 Pleasant Street

Woburn, MA 01801

718-933-0148 (phone)

Monday-Thursday: 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Friday: 9:00 am – 5:30 pm

Saturday & Sunday: Closed

https://woburnpubliclibrary.org