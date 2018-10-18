News Releases from Region 04

EPA Region 4 Administrator Meets with Ag Commissioner and Industry Stakeholders in Mississippi

ATLANTA (October 18, 2018) — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 Administrator Trey Glenn participated in meetings with Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson and other industry stakeholders to discuss critical issues impacting agriculture in Mississippi. These include the Waters of the United States rule, pesticide usage, endangered species, and groundwater issues, as well as protecting Mississippi farmers’ right to farm.

“Agriculture remains a powerful economic driver in Mississippi and across the Southeast,” said Region 4 Administrator Trey Glenn. “I welcomed the opportunity to see and hear first-hand about ways EPA can partner with the agriculture community in Mississippi to address challenges and advance environmental protection.”

The Commissioner shared a primary concern with the Regional Administrator that he heard repeatedly from farmers and ranchers during his recent farm tour across the state: the need for regulatory certainty in farming.

“I am pleased to have this opportunity today to meet with Regional Administrator Glenn and express the concerns of our farmers and landowners regarding the need for regulatory reform. As I spoke with Regional Administrator Glenn, it was refreshing to hear the spirit of communication from EPA, and I appreciate him taking time to come to Mississippi and his willingness to be part of the solution. Agriculture is the largest industry in the state, and it is crucial that we protect our farmers, ranchers and landowners so we can continue to grow and move the industry forward,” said Commissioner Gipson.

Commissioner Gipson led a roundtable discussion providing industry stakeholders the opportunity to discuss the state’s agricultural issues with Regional Administrator Glenn at the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation. Attending the roundtable were representatives from the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation, Delta Council, Mississippi Cattlemen’s Association, Mississippi Poultry Association, and The Catfish Institute. Following the roundtable, Regional Administrator Glenn and his staff met with local farmers while visiting farming operations.

