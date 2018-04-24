News Releases from Region 07

EPA Region 7 Accepting Proposals to Reduce Emissions from Diesel Engines

EPA anticipates awarding approximately $40 million nationwide

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

Environmental News

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Lenexa, Kan., April 24, 2018) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the availability of grant funding to implement projects aimed at reducing emissions from the nation’s existing fleet of older diesel engines. EPA anticipates awarding approximately $40 million in Diesel Emission Reduction Program (DERA) grant funding to eligible applicants, subject to the availability of funds.

Applicants in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska should request funding from EPA Region 7, located in Lenexa, Kansas. The maximum amount of federal funding that may be requested by an individual applicant in Region 7 states is up to $1.5 million.

“Clean Diesel activities further EPA’s commitment to reduce health and environmental harm from diesel emissions in all communities throughout the country,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “We will continue to target funds to areas facing significant air quality issues.”

“Steps to reduce emissions from older diesel trucks are some of the most cost-effective measures we can take to improve the air Americans breathe,” said U.S. Rep. Ken Calvert (CA-42). “By prioritizing the DERA grant funding in regions that have some of our most complex air quality challenges, the resources being awarded can make a significant impact. I am pleased Congress was able to provide $40 million for these grants, and appreciate the efforts of everyone at EPA in making it a success.”

Diesel-powered engines move approximately 90 percent of the nation’s freight tonnage, and today nearly all highway freight trucks, locomotives, and commercial marine vessels are powered by diesel engines.

EPA is soliciting proposals nationwide for projects that significantly reduce diesel emissions and exposure, especially from fleets operating at goods movements facilities in areas designated as having poor air quality. Priority for funding will be given to projects that engage and benefit local communities and applicants that demonstrate their ability to promote and continue efforts to reduce emissions after the project has ended.

Eligible applicants include regional, state, local or tribal agencies, or port authorities with jurisdiction over transportation or air quality. Nonprofit organizations may apply if they provide pollution reduction or educational services to diesel fleet owners or have, as their principal purpose, the promotion of transportation or air quality. Applicants may apply until Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Under this competition, EPA anticipates awarding between 20 and 80 assistance agreements.

EPA anticipates releasing a separate Request for Proposals for tribal applicants during 2018.

Since the first year of the DERA program in 2008, EPA has awarded funds to over 730 projects across the U.S. Many of these grants funded cleaner diesel engines that operate in economically disadvantaged communities whose residents suffer from higher-than-average instances of asthma, heart and lung disease.

For more information about the Region 7 DERA program, contact Greg Crable, 913-551-7391, or crable.gregory@epa.gov.

# # #

For more information and to access the Request for Proposals, visit EPA's Clean Diesel National Grants page

Learn more about the National Clean Diesel Campaign

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases