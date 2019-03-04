An official website of the United States government.

We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

News Releases

Contact Us

News Releases from Region 07

EPA Region 7 Administrator Gulliford to Hold Press Teleconference on 2017 TRI Data and Analysis

03/04/2019
Contact Information: 
David Bryan (bryan.david@epa.gov)
913-551-7433

Environmental News

NEWS MEDIA ADVISORY

(Lenexa, Kan., March 4, 2019) - Tomorrow, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford will hold a press teleconference to discuss the release of the 2017 Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) National Analysis, which shows the decline of toxics releases even as the economy grows.

WHO: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford

WHAT: TRI National Analysis Press Teleconference

WHEN: Tuesday, March 5 at 2:00 p.m. CST

Credentialed media: Please RSVP to bryan.david@epa.gov for call-in information.

# # #

Information on facility efforts to reduce TRI chemical releases is available at www.epa.gov/tri/p2.

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eparegion7

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.