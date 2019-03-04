News Releases from Region 07
EPA Region 7 Administrator Gulliford to Hold Press Teleconference on 2017 TRI Data and Analysis
Environmental News
NEWS MEDIA ADVISORY
(Lenexa, Kan., March 4, 2019) - Tomorrow, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford will hold a press teleconference to discuss the release of the 2017 Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) National Analysis, which shows the decline of toxics releases even as the economy grows.
WHO: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford
WHAT: TRI National Analysis Press Teleconference
WHEN: Tuesday, March 5 at 2:00 p.m. CST
Credentialed media: Please RSVP to bryan.david@epa.gov for call-in information.
Information on facility efforts to reduce TRI chemical releases is available at www.epa.gov/tri/p2.
