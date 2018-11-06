News Releases from Region 07

EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Join NAFB Trade Talk Nov. 8 in Kansas City, Missouri

(Lenexa, Kan., Nov. 6, 2018) - EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford will be available for interviews at the annual National Association of Farm Broadcasting (NAFB) Trade Talk event at the Westin Crown Center Hotel in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, Nov. 8.

WHEN: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018

WHO: Jim Gulliford, EPA Region 7 administrator

WHERE: Booth 74, Westin Crown Center Hotel, 1 East Pershing Road, Kansas City, MO 64108

Biography of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Booth 74 Staff

Jim Gulliford serves as the regional administrator for EPA Region 7, which consists of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and nine tribal nations. He is responsible for overseeing the operations within the region and implementation of federal environmental rules and regulations. He served EPA for nearly a decade, as assistant administrator for the Office of Prevention, Pesticides, and Toxic Substances (now the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention) from 2006-2009, and as EPA Region 7 administrator from 2001-2006. Gulliford also served as director of the Division of Soil Conservation at the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship from 1986-2001, where he was responsible for the development and management of soil conservation, water quality, and mine regulation for the state of Iowa.

