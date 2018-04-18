An official website of the United States government.

EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works April 19

04/18/2018
Contact Information: 
Ben Washburn (washburn.ben@epa.gov)
913-551-7364

Environmental News

NEWS MEDIA ADVISORY

EPA seal(Lenexa, Kan., April 18, 2018) – On Thursday, April 19, EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford will present environmental awards to the city of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works in separate events. Both events are open to the media.

 
Event at John Deere Dubuque Works:
WHAT: Presentation of environmental award to John Deere Dubuque Works
WHEN: 9:30 a.m. Central Time, Thursday, April 19, 2018
WHERE: 18600 South John Deere Road, Dubuque, Iowa
WHO: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford

 

Event with the city of Dubuque:
WHAT: Presentation of environmental award to the city of Dubuque
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. Central Time, Thursday, April 19, 2018
WHERE: 949 Kerper Blvd., Dubuque, Iowa
WHO: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford and Dubuque Mayor Roy D. Buol
 

# # #

