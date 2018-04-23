News Releases from Region 07

EPA Region 7 Administrator Participates in KCMO Arbor Day Celebration, Recognizes Giving Grove Environmental Justice Project

Contact Information: LaTonya Sanders (sanders.latonya@epa.gov) 913-551-7555

Environmental News

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Lenexa, Kan., April 21, 2018) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 administrator recognized the Environmental Justice Small Grant Giving Grove project at the city of Kansas City, Missouri’s annual Arbor Day celebration today at the Loose Park Garden Center. “The Giving Grove is helping to make a real impact on KC communities, not only through orchards, but by helping communities understand and address their exposure to environmental harms and risks,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford.

Last fall, EPA awarded $30,000 to Kansas City Community Gardens for their Giving Grove project. This project aims for community partners and neighborhood leaders from low-income communities in the urban core of Kansas City to establish 15-20 community orchards on repurposed vacant land. After these orchards reach maturity, they have the potential to produce an average of 3,758 pounds of fresh, organic produce per site for a total of 56,000-75,000 pounds of food on an annual basis. The increase in community fruit trees will also contribute to cleaner air and water by increasing community green infrastructure.