News Releases from Region 06

EPA Regional Administrator Applauds Appointment of Emily Lindley as Commissioner at the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

Media contacts: R6Press@epa.gov or 214 665-2200

DALLAS - (August 20, 2018) Today, Governor Greg Abbott announced Emily Lindley to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

“I applaud Governor Abbott’s announcement of Emily Lindley’s appointment as Commissioner at the Texas Commission for Environmental Quality,” said Regional Administrator Anne Idsal. “Emily has been a valuable, well-respected member of the EPA team and we look forward to continuing to work with her in our new capacity with the state of Texas."

After working at the TCEQ for ten years, Emily Lindley joined the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as Chief of Staff to Regional Administrator Anne Idsal in April 2018. Prior to joining EPA, Emily held a variety of key responsibilities with the State of Texas and most recently served as Special Assistant to the Deputy Executive Director. In that role, Emily has played a critical role in helping oversee agency day to day operations. She is also highly experienced in working with Congressional and state legislatures, and working directly with customers regarding environmental programs.

Connect with EPA Region 6:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eparegion6

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/EPAregion6

Activities in EPA Region 6: https://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/epa-region-6-south-central

# # #