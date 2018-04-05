News Releases from Region 02

EPA Regional Administrator Pete Lopez Keynotes Cornell University’s Town Gown Conference on Sustainability

New York, NY – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Regional Administrator Pete Lopez addressed Cornell University’s Town/Gown Conference on Sustainability in Ithaca, New York before a gathering of local officials and members of the New York State higher education community.

Regional Administrator Lopez spoke of EPA priorities and the importance of partnerships at all levels to promote local sustainability and ensure measurable, positive environmental outcomes. Among other topics, Mr. Lopez emphasized the role that EPA’s Superfund and Brownfields programs have in promoting community revitalization and the importance of large-scale renewable energy projects in creating local jobs.

“EPA’s important work of protecting human health and the environment is contingent on the fostering of community, academic and government partnerships,” said Regional Administrator Pete Lopez. “By working together, we can more effectively and efficiently address challenges of sustainability that directly impact community wellbeing.

Pete Lopez, Administrator of EPA Region 2.

Photo courtesy of Cornell University Community Relations.

“We had an informative, productive conference on town-gown challenges and opportunities related to sustainability in Upstate New York,” said Cornell Associate Vice President for Community Relations Gary Stewart. “The Regional Administrator’s presence and remarks were very much appreciated by a diverse group of stakeholders, ranging from village trustees in Potsdam, to top campus leadership from Cornell, SUNY Buffalo and elsewhere.”

The International Town & Gown Association, of which Cornell is a member, is a global nonprofit organization and networking community that seeks to address challenges and emerging issues and identify opportunities between and amongst institutions of higher education and the local communities in which they reside. Town Gown events are held to strengthen partnerships and to identify and share promising practices, innovative solutions and professional development opportunities for municipal and university communities. This is the third Town Gown regional conference hosted by Cornell University.

