News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

EPA Releases Administrator Pruitt's Year One Accomplishments Report

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released a report of accomplishments spearheaded by Administrator Scott Pruitt during his first year in office.

“In just one year, we have made tremendous progress implementing President Trump’s agenda by refocusing the Agency to its core mission, restoring power to the states through cooperative federalism, and adhering to the rule of law,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “The American people can now trust that states and stakeholders will be treated as partners, and regulations will provide clarity, not confusion.”

This report details EPA’s accomplishments and what they mean for the American people and the environment. The sum of these actions is monumental: In year one, EPA finalized 22 deregulatory actions, which could save Americans more than $1 billion in regulatory costs.

Some of Administrator Pruitt’s accomplishments include:

Eliminated, substantially or entirely, seven sites from the National Priorities List of contaminated sites; only two sites were removed the previous year. EPA also awarded $60 million in Brownfields cleanup grants to local communities.

sites from the National Priorities List of contaminated sites; only two sites were removed the previous year. EPA also awarded in Brownfields cleanup grants to local communities. Acted on 322 State Implementation Plans (SIPs) and turned one Federal Implementation Plan into a SIP each month , since March 1, 2017.

State Implementation Plans (SIPs) and turned Federal Implementation Plan into a SIP , since March 1, 2017. Approved 3,000 Total Maximum Daily Loads and cut the amount of time it took the Agency to review state water quality standards in half ( from 120 days to 60 ).

Total Maximum Daily Loads and cut the amount of time it took the Agency to review state water quality standards in half ( ). Awarded $25 million in water infrastructure loans; disbursed $1.4 billion in State Revolving Funds to improve our nation’s water quality; and, awarded $100 million to Flint, Mich. for water infrastructure upgrades.

in water infrastructure loans; disbursed in State Revolving Funds to improve our nation’s water quality; and, awarded to Flint, Mich. for water infrastructure upgrades. Cleared the Agency’s backlog of new chemical submissions — containing 600 new submissions as of January 2017 — and ensured that all new chemicals coming to market received a safety determination within about 90 days.

To view the full report, click here.