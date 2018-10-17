EPA Releases Fall 2018 Unified Agenda and Regulatory Plan Shows Commitment to Strong Environmental Protection and Regulatory Reform

News Releases from Headquarters

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), along with the rest of the federal government, released the Fall 2018 Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions and Regulatory Plan, which provides updates to the public about regulatory activity. The Fall 2018 Regulatory Agenda and Plan show strong progress toward regulatory reform while advancing EPA’s core mission of protecting human health and the environment.

“To date, under President Trump, EPA has finalized 28 major deregulatory actions saving Americans over $1.6 billion and meeting the President’s two-for-one regulatory order,” said EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “We are providing the states and regulated community the regulatory certainty they need to advance new technologies, improve environmental protections, and enhance economic growth.”

EPA’s Fall 2018 Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions shows continued progress in reducing regulatory burden as envisioned by Executive Order 13771. In the last fiscal year, EPA finalized 10 deregulatory actions and saved a total of $1.2 billion in regulatory costs. To date, under President Trump, EPA has finalized 28 major deregulatory actions saving Americans over $1.6 billion. For the next fiscal year, EPA has proposed a regulatory budget that anticipates saving a total of $818 million in regulatory costs. Additionally, the Regulatory Agenda includes 45 actions that are expected to be deregulatory. Thirty-four actions will appear for the first time.

EPA’s 2018 Regulatory Plan describes 25 priority actions it plans to propose or complete in the coming year, including:

The Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient (SAFE) Vehicles Rule for Model Years 2021-2026 Passenger Cars and Light Trucks

The Affordable Clean Energy Rule – Emission Guidelines for Greenhouse Gas Emissions From Existing Electric Utility Generating Units; Revisions to Emission Guideline Implementing Regulations; Revisions to New Source Review Program

Revised Definition of "Waters of the United States”

