EPA removes Recticon/Allied Steel Corp. Superfund site from Superfund National Priorities List

(PHILADELPHIA) September 18, 2018 – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that the Recticon/Allied Steel Corp. Superfund Site in East Coventry Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania is being deleted from the Superfund National Priorities List. Since October 2017, EPA has deleted 12 sites and partially deleted three sites from the National Priorities List.

“Completing Superfund cleanups continues to be a priority at EPA as we work to create a safer and healthier environment for all communities affected,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “Removing the Recticon/Allied Steel Corp. site from the list represents an important step toward achieving this goal.”

T﻿he five-acre site, which was placed on the National Priorities List in 1989, consists of two properties: the former Recticon facility and the Allied Steel Products Corporation facility. Historical operations and spills at the site contaminated soil and groundwater with hazardous chemicals.

On December 15, 2017, EPA issued the Final Close Out Report for the site documenting that all performance standards at the site have been achieved and that no additional Superfund response actions are necessary to protect human help and the environment.

Cleanup work included excavation and offsite disposal of contaminated soils, and installation of a groundwater extraction and treatment system in combination with bioremediation to address contaminated groundwater. A water line was also constructed to provide municipal water to 14 nearby businesses and residences. Both properties that comprise the site are currently being reused by commercial businesses.

Background

The National Priorities List is a roster of the nation’s most contaminated sites that threaten human health or the environment. The sites on the list are eligible for cleanup under EPA’s Superfund program. EPA removes sites from the list once all the remedies are successfully implemented and no further cleanup is required to protect human health or the environment.

For more information about the site, visit: https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0300596