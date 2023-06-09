EPA report finds Suncor refinery having more air pollution incidents compared to other refineries

Colorado state health department requested the review to help identify causes and reduce air pollution from Suncor

June 9, 2023

Contact Information (720) 661-7482 David Piantanida ( piantanida.david@epa.gov

DENVER (June 9, 2023) – The Suncor petroleum refinery in Commerce City, Colorado, may experience more air quality incidents because of inadequacies in preventative maintenance, testing and inspection of liquid level control systems and electrical equipment, according to a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) analysis released today.

EPA’s analysis compared the causes and frequency of incidents at Suncor to 11 other refineries nationwide that operate under similar requirements. The goal is to understand what other refineries might be doing differently to help inform potential measures to reduce air pollution from the Suncor facility.

“This analysis underscores the importance of our compliance assurance efforts at Suncor in protecting the surrounding community,” said EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker. “We will use this information and other targeting tools to focus our efforts for future inspections and enforcement.”

The EPA with support from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) undertook this study to better understand why Suncor continues to have air pollution incidents and how Suncor compares to other refineries across the country. EPA’s analysis considered the root causes identified in an investigation conducted by Suncor’s consultant as part of Suncor’s Settlement Agreement. That previous investigation found underlying issues related to poor communication, unclear delineation of responsibilities and insufficient processes and resources to prevent issues from becoming more severe.

CDPHE will use EPA’s analysis to inform future inspections, investigations, permit updates and enforcement actions with Suncor. CDPHE is also evaluating its authority to require Suncor to make changes at the facility to prevent these incidents and intends to establish a new refinery expert position within CDPHE to help improve operations and accountability at Suncor.

“Air quality and health are linked in so many ways. We know people who live near multiple air pollution sources face disproportionate impacts, including the communities surrounding Suncor,” said CDPHE Director of Environmental Health and Protection Trisha Oeth. “This important analysis provides vital information to protect clean air for all Coloradans, no matter where they live. We anticipate the findings will result in direct actions for Suncor to make improvements.”

The EPA analyzed the frequency of air pollution incidents at the Suncor Refinery, comparing upsets, malfunctions and excess air emissions at Suncor to incidents at the 11 other refineries. The analysis found that, from 2016-2020, Suncor had the greatest number of tail gas incidents that caused releases of excess sulfur dioxide. Suncor also had the second greatest number of acid gas incidents releasing hydrogen sulfide gas. Suncor was in the middle of the comparison group at the seventh greatest number of hydrocarbon flaring incidents out of the 12 refineries.

Read the Suncor Report Analysis.

For more information about EPA’s air quality programs, policies and regulations and EPA’s work in Commerce City – North Denver, please visit About the Office of Air and Radiation (OAR) and Environmental Justice in Commerce City - North Denver.

For more information on Colorado’s actions to protect clean air, visit the CDPHE’s Air Pollution Control Division website or the CDPHE’s Commerce City - North Denver website.