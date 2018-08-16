News Releases from Region 05

EPA Research Vessel Lake Guardian open for tours, photos in Sault Ste Marie on Aug. 21

Contact Information: Francisco Arcaute (arcaute.francisco@epa.gov) 312-886-7613 312-898-2042 Cell

For Immediate Release No. 18-OPA43

CHICAGO (August 16, 2018) U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will open its largest research vessel, the Lake Guardian, to the public while the ship is docked at the Valley Camp Dock, Sault Ste Marie, Mich., Aug. 21.

The Lake Guardian is operated by EPA’s Great Lakes National Program Office and is used to monitor the water quality and health of all five Great Lakes - Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie and Ontario.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 21

Tours are subject to change or cancellation if weather or operations pose a problem.

Tour Times: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., each lasting approximately 60 minutes.

Where: Valley Camp Dock, 326 E Portage Ave, Sault Ste. Marie.

Space is limited. Advanced sign-up is not available. Please wear closed toe shoes.

For more information: https://www.epa.gov/great-lakes-monitoring/lake-guardian

