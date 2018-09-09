News Releases from Region 05

EPA Responds to Jet Fuel Release in Decatur, Ind.

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov) 312-886-7159

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is responding to a release of a reported 195 barrels (8,190 gallons) of jet fuel from a pipeline operated by Buckeye Pipe Line Company, L.P. into the St. Mary’s River in Decatur, Ind. EPA is working with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Adams County Emergency Management, the City of Decatur, and Buckeye Partners to manage the response.



EPA is conducting air monitoring in neighborhoods and businesses adjacent to the river to ensure these areas of safe for residents. EPA is also monitoring water quality monitoring at several locations downstream from the spill release location.



EPA continues to coordinate with local, state and federal agencies to protect human health and the environment.

