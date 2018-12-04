News Releases from Region 01

EPA review of Old Springfield Landfill Superfund Site cleanup protects health and environment

Springfield, Vermont

Contact Information: Emily Bender (bender.emily@epa.gov) 617-918-1037

Boston – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has completed a comprehensive review of the Old Springfield Landfill Superfund Site in Springfield, Vermont by performing a required Five-Year Review. Under the Trump Administration, the Superfund program has reemerged as a priority to fulfill the Agency's core mission of protecting human health and the environment.

"Completing Five Year Review evaluations at Superfund Sites, like Old Springfield Landfill, is a critical part of the Superfund cleanup process," said EPA Regional Administrator Alexandra Dunn. "It helps ensure the remedy remains protective of public health and the environment."

Throughout the Superfund process of designing and constructing a cleanup remedy for a hazardous waste site, EPA's first goal is to make sure the remedy will be protective of public health and the environment. At many sites, EPA continues to ensure protectiveness by requiring reviews of cleanups every five years. It is important for EPA to regularly check on these sites to ensure the remedy is working properly. Five-year review evaluations identify any issues and, if called for, recommend action(s) necessary to address them.

EPA is actively involved in Superfund studies and cleanups at 14 sites across Vermont. There are many phases of the Superfund cleanup process including considering future use and redevelopment at sites and conducting post cleanup monitoring of sites. EPA must ensure the remedy is protective of public health and the environment and any redevelopment will uphold the protectiveness of the remedy into the future.

For more information on the Old Springfield Landfill, go to: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/oldspringfield

The link will direct users to the Superfund Site page, where you can find the Fiscal Year 2018 Five Year Review report. The federal fiscal year runs from October 1, 2017-September 30, 2018.

Background

The Superfund program, a federal program established by Congress in 1980, investigates and cleans up the most complex, uncontrolled or abandoned hazardous waste sites in the country and endeavors to facilitate activities to return them to productive use.