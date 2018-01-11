News Releases from Headquarters › Air and Radiation (OAR)

EPA Schedules Three Listening Sessions on Proposed Repeal of Clean Power Plan

Sessions to be held in Kansas City, San Francisco, Gillette, WY

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing the dates for three public listening sessions on the proposed repeal of the Clean Power Plan:

• February 21, 2018 – Kansas City, MO

• February 28, 2018 – San Francisco, CA

• March 27, 2018 – Gillette, WY

“In response to significant interest surrounding the proposed repeal of the Clean Power Plan and the success of the West Virginia hearing, we will now hold listening sessions across the country to ensure all stakeholders have an opportunity to provide input,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.

Contact: Registration information and more details will be posted at: https://www.epa.gov/stationary-sources-air-pollution/electric-utility-generating-units-repealing-clean-power-plan. Pre-registration to provide an oral presentation will begin when the notice is published in the Federal Register and close one week prior to each session.

With the publication of an upcoming Federal Register notice, EPA will re-open the public comment period for the proposed repeal through April 26, 2018 and provide further details on the listening sessions. Written statements and supporting information submitted while the public comment period is open will be considered with the same weight as any oral comments and supporting information presented at the listening sessions. Comments should be identified by Docket ID No. EPA-HQ-OAR-2017-0355 and may be submitted by one of the methods listed on the Clean Power Plan Proposed Repeal: How to Comment web page.