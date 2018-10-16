News Releases from Region 02

EPA School Bus Rebate Program to Reduce Diesel Emissions

Deadline for applications is November 6.

Contact Information: Tayler Covington (covington.tayler@epa.gov) 212-637-3662

(New York, N.Y.) Earlier this month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced over $9 million available nationwide in rebates to replace older diesel school buses through EPA's Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) funding. In March 2018, recipients in New York and New Jersey received rebates totaling $759,000 to replace or retrofit 39 buses. The new and retrofitted buses will reduce pollutants that are linked to health problems such as asthma and lung damage.

“This is a prime example of EPA providing leadership and resources to support a cleaner environment in our schools and communities,” said EPA Regional Administrator Pete Lopez. “Through this federal funding, EPA is helping replace older diesel engines, bringing tomorrow’s buses to today’s children, improving air quality and quality of life.”

Applicants can apply for rebates between $15,000 and $20,000 per bus to replace buses with engine model years of 2006 and older with new buses powered by 2017 or newer model year engines. Eligible replacement school buses may operate on diesel, gasoline, battery, or alternative fuels such as natural gas or propane.

The following entities are eligible to apply: Regional, state, or local agencies; port authorities; tribal governments or native villages with jurisdiction over transportation or air quality; public school districts; and private entities that operate school buses under a contract with an entity listed here. Applications are limited to 10 buses. Fleets that own more than 100 buses can submit two applications. Selections are made through a lottery process, with at least one selectee from each state/territory represented in the applicant pool. The deadline to apply is November 6, 2018. For more information, visit https://www.epa.gov/cleandiesel/clean-diesel-rebates.

This is the sixth rebate program to fund cleaner school buses offered under DERA appropriations, which has supported nearly 25,000 cleaner buses across the country for America’s schoolchildren. For more information about the DERA program, visit www.epa.gov/cleandiesel.

Follow EPA Region 2 on Twitter at http://twitter.com/eparegion2 and visit our Facebook page,

http://facebook.com/eparegion2.

18-083