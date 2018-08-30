News Releases from Region 01

EPA selects EdAdvance for $100,000 environmental education grant

(BOSTON August 29, 2018) — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) selected EdAdvance in Litchfield, Conn. for a $100,000 Environmental Education grant to expand Green LEAF schools across the state of Connecticut. EdAdvance was selected through a competitive process as one of 37 entities nationwide to receive this funding.

"Environmental education programs in schools are a wonderful way to improve sustainability and enhance environmental stewardship," said EPA regional administrator Alexandra Dunn. "The Green LEAF program is a terrific example of this, and we are proud to select EdAdvance for this grant."

EPA selected EdAdvance to receive a grant for a project focused on environmental and conservation stewardship for Green LEAF (Leading, Educating, Achieving & Fostering) schools. EdAdvance, in partnership with the State of Connecticut, supports 130 existing Green LEAF schools. They are working to add 33 more schools to the program by improving air quality and energy efficiency, increasing the number of school gardens using organic methods, implementing or expanding food waste management and reducing food waste at schools. This is achieved through agricultural education field trips, formation of school green teams, and creation of professional development to integrate agricultural and environmental education curricula in all Green LEAF K-12 classrooms.

Green LEAF schools are in 10 urban and 10 rural diverse communities and 29 suburban towns in Connecticut. This project reaches approximately 2,445 diverse Green Team students, 480 elementary students, 200 middle school students, 163 K-12 teachers, and hundreds of adults who work with the youth and in these schools.

"EdAdvance is delighted to receive this EPA grant award for Green LEAF Project, which will enable us to help develop, support, and sustain 163 current and emerging Green LEAF schools across Connecticut," said Abby Peklo, director of student & community programs at EdAdvance. "As a Regional Education Service Center (RESC), we will collaborate with several diverse project partners in the field of environmental education to provide instruction, resources, and support to students, classroom teachers, and school communities.

EPA anticipates providing funding for this project once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied.

Since 1992, EPA has distributed between $2 million and $3.5 million in EE grant funding per year, for a total of over $75 million supporting more than 3,700 grant projects. The program traditionally provides financial support for projects that design, demonstrate or disseminate environmental education practices, methods or techniques. For more information visit: https://www.epa.gov/education.