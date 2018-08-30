News Releases from Region 01

EPA selects Groundwork Rhode Island for $100,000 environmental education grant

Contact Information: Emily Bender (bender.emily@epa.gov) (617) 918-1037

(BOSTON August 29, 2018) — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) selected Groundwork Rhode Island for an environmental education grant focused on waste reduction, diversion and recycling in Providence. Groundwork R.I. was selected through a competitive process as one of 37 entities nationwide to receive such funding.

"I am so proud that EPA has selected Groundwork Rhode Island to receive an environmental education grant," said EPA regional administrator Alexandra Dunn. "Through this grant they will reduce waste and improve recycling and composting in schools throughout Providence."

Groundwork Rhode Island will use grant funding to partner with Providence schools on waste reduction education to promote recycling, composting, and reducing single-use plastic waste. Over 1300 elementary students and 10 high school youth leaders are directly involved in this project along with over 500 residents from targeted neighborhoods and 25 local store owners.

The project will help the City move towards its zero-waste goal. The Groundwork Rhode Island project will:

Distribute 5,000 reusable bags to local business and organization partners;

Display student art projects on waste issues to help raise awareness;

Brings over 1300 students to a Rhode Island only-active landfill to gain direct education on waste separation, reuse and reduction, and

Educates adults on waste reduction through clean recycling.

"Groundwork Rhode Island is thrilled to be able to bring much needed resources to the many community partners involved in working towards the City of Providence's goal to Fully Implement a Zero Waste strategy by 2033," said Amelia Rose Groundwork Rhode Island executive director. "There is tremendous momentum in the city to develop stronger recycling and composting systems in schools and in the neighborhoods, as well as reduce the use of single-use plastics city-wide. We are grateful to the EPA for supporting these efforts!"

EPA anticipates providing funding for this project once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied.

Since 1992, across the nation, EPA has distributed between $2 million and $3.5 million in EE grant funding per year, for a total of over $75 million supporting more than 3,700 grant projects. The program traditionally provides financial support for projects that design, demonstrate or disseminate environmental education practices, methods or techniques. For more information visit: https://www.epa.gov/education.