EPA Selects Kansas City Community Gardens for $90,000 Environmental Education Grant

(Lenexa, Kan., Aug. 21, 2018) - EPA is pleased to announce its selection of Kansas City Community Gardens to receive funding for their “Orchard Education” environmental education project. EPA anticipates awarding a grant of $90,000, once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied. Funding this project furthers the administration’s goals of increasing public transparency and participation, and ensuring the safety of chemicals.

Through the Giving Grove Demonstration Orchard, Kansas City Community Gardens will provide hands-on, sustainable orchard education to visiting children and adults. The Giving Grove will work with qualified educators to develop a related, standards-based environmental education curriculum to provide additional context to these outdoor training sessions for students within a classroom setting. Participating teachers will have the opportunity to incorporate these lessons into classroom learning in the days and weeks following their visit to the Giving Grove Demonstration Orchard.

Under the Environmental Education Grants Program, EPA seeks grant proposals to support environmental education projects that promote environmental awareness and stewardship and help provide people with the skills to take responsible actions to protect the environment.

