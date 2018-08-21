News Releases from Region 07

EPA Selects University of Northern Iowa and Upper Iowa University for Environmental Education Funds Totaling $200K

(Lenexa, Kan., Aug. 21, 2018) - EPA is pleased to announce its selection of the University of Northern Iowa and Upper Iowa University to receive funding to support environmental education projects. EPA anticipates that each will be awarded a grant of $100,000, once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied. Funding these projects advances the administration’s goals of improving air quality and ensuring clean drinking water.

The University of Northern Iowa, in Cedar Falls, will conduct a project to engage middle and high school teachers and students in air and water quality monitoring and remediation, helping make connections between the classroom, their communities, the local environment, as well as possible careers. The project will help to decrease the shortages of environmental science workers, while increasing members of underrepresented and rural students working in those careers, with the ultimate goal of environmental and conservation stewardship.

Upper Iowa University at the Fayette campus will conduct workshops for educators related to Iowa’s soil and water quality issues. The participating teachers will develop environmental education skills and create lesson plans based on the workshop, which they will then take back and incorporate in their classrooms.

Under the Environmental Education Grants Program, EPA seeks grant proposals to support environmental education projects that promote environmental awareness and stewardship and help provide people with the skills to take responsible actions to protect the environment.

