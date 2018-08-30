News Releases from Region 01

EPA selects UVM and State Agriculture College for $100,000 environmental education grant

(BOSTON August 29, 2018) — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) selected the University of Vermont and State Agriculture College for a $100,000 Environmental Education grant to enhance environmental literacy for future farmers. UVM and State Agriculture College was selected through a competitive process as one of 37 entities to receive this funding nationwide.

"We are thrilled to have our environmental education grant dollars go towards improved farming practices that will have a positive impact on Lake Champlain and other surface waters," said EPA regional administrator Alexandra Dunn. "This sort of education will help increase overall sustainability practices and improve water quality in the long run."

UVM was selected as an environmental education grantee this year for a project called "Innovative Environmental Education for Future Farmers." The will bring together future farmers and educators to develop research-based curriculum on responsible agriculture management. The curriculum will focus on minimizing impacts to water resources by reducing nutrient run-off from soil. The curriculum will educate and prepare future farmers to meet the required agricultural practices that are part of the

State’s 2015 Clean Water Act on Lake Champlain’s water quality. This curriculum will be coordinated with the Vt. Agency of Education and will become widely available to agricultural educators and students. It will target 17 career and technical centers across the state and six public high schools- reaching over 30 agricultural educators and 350 high school students.

"This important grant will help us develop an innovative, engaging, evidence-based curriculum for secondary school teachers and students that will train the next generation of Vermont farmers in sustainable practices and broaden their commitment to environmental stewardship," said Heather Darby, extension professor at the University of Vermont and lead researcher on the grant. "We’re proud to be playing a role in this important program, which could have a significant positive impact the health of the Lake Champlain watershed in coming years."

EPA anticipates providing funding for this project once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied.

The program traditionally provides financial support for projects that design, demonstrate or disseminate environmental education practices, methods or techniques. For more information visit: https://www.epa.gov/education.