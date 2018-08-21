News Releases from Region 07

EPA Selects Wichita State University for Environmental Education Funding

(Lenexa, Kan., Aug. 21, 2018) - EPA is pleased to announce that Wichita State University has been selected to receive funding to support their “Work in Water” environmental education project. EPA anticipates that they will be awarded a grant of $85,252, once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied. Funding this project furthers the administration’s goal of ensuring clean drinking water.

The new funding will assist the university in expanding their previous grant project, “Work in Water,” to all four states in EPA Region 7 (Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska). The original project delivered interactive, real-world educational experiences to more than 200 students in eight Kansas high schools, and provided five sub-grants to fund student internships.

This expanded project will use a train-the-trainer methodology to carry the project to an increased number of public water utilities. Wichita State University will also develop online resources for utility staff and schools to share materials and information needed to establish new and continuing educational opportunities with high schools that promote clean water awareness, wise decision-making, career exploration, and stewardship behaviors.

Under the Environmental Education Grants Program, EPA seeks grant proposals to support environmental education projects that promote environmental awareness and stewardship and help provide people with the skills to take responsible actions to protect the environment.

