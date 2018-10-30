News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

EPA Sets the Record Straight After Being Misrepresented in Press



WASHINGTON – Recent media reports have inaccurately misrepresented the actions taken by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to address ethylene oxide (EtO) emissions at the Sterigenics facility in Willowbrook, Illinois. When informed in June 2018 of Region 5’s monitoring results, EPA leadership acted decisively, working with state and local governments and others to lower EtO emissions at the facility and communicate risk to the public in a responsible way. Actions taken by EPA leadership include: