EPA Settlement Ensures that Vermont Facility Improves Chemical Storage Practices, Protecting Health and Safety

Contact Information: Emily Bender (bender.emily@epa.gov) (617) 918-1037

BOSTON – An Ohio company has agreed to come into compliance with state and federal hazardous waste laws and to pay a penalty of $77,093 to settle claims by the US Environmental Protection Agency that it violated state and federal hazardous waste laws at its facility in North Clarendon, Vt.

Ellison Holdings, the owner of the Vermont facility, and Ellison Surface Technologies, the operator of the facility, agreed to correct all violations of the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and state hazardous waste management laws and to stay in compliance with both laws.

"Protecting New Englanders from hazardous chemicals is a top priority at EPA," said EPA Regional Administrator Alexandra Dunn. "It's important to make sure our regulated community is in compliance with laws that keep facilities safe for workers and the community, which is why the settlement with Ellison Holdings is so important."

"We strive to work with companies to ensure they can operate in compliance with environmental regulations, and take responsibility for protecting public health and the health of our land, air and water," said Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Emily Boedecker. "Taking care to comply with environmental requirements helps to prevent contamination, and is good for business and good for Vermont."

EPA inspectors found that the Ellison Surface Technologies Vermont facility was storing numerous drums of hazardous waste for more than 180 days without a license. EPA also found that they were storing incompatible hazardous waste without segregating them. These sorts of violations are important to the health and safety of facility workers and the local community because this sort of storage could result in hazardous waste being released into the environment.

This settlement will reduce the likelihood of a release of hazardous waste to the surrounding North Clarendon community.

The company, headquartered in Mason, Ohio, makes coatings for industrial and aerospace parts. Ellison operates another facility in Vermont, as well as facilities in Kentucky, Tennessee, Canada and Mexico. The North Clarendon facility is a small quantity generator of hazardous waste, including hydrochloric and nitric acid, sludge from the acetone filtration process and universal wastes including batteries and light bulbs.

More information on Hazardous Waste Compliance: https://www.epa.gov/hw