EPA settles with Illinois firm over alleged lead paint renovation violations

Contact Information: Francisco Arcaute (arcaute.francisco@epa.gov) 312-886-7613 312-898-2042 Cell

For Immediate Release No. 18-OPA61

CHICAGO (October 19, 2018) -- Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement with Illinois-based Euro-Tech, Inc., which resolves alleged violations of the Toxic Substances Control Act and the Renovation, Repair, and Painting (RRP) Rule.

“Reducing childhood lead exposure and addressing the associated health impacts is a top priority for the EPA,” said EPA Regional Administrator Cathy Stepp. “This settlement protects Illinois communities by ensuring that lead paint rules and regulations are followed.”

Between September 2013 and June 2016, Euro-Tech performed renovations at 42 residences constructed before 1978. While performing these renovations, the company allegedly failed to retain or make available to EPA all records necessary to demonstrate compliance with the RRP Rule.

EPA’s painting rule helps protect the public from hazardous lead dust that can be created when surfaces with lead paint are disturbed. RRP safeguards are designed to ensure that “lead safe” practices are followed during renovation and repair activities on housing built before the 1978 federal ban on lead-based paint.

Under the terms of EPA’s settlement, Euro-Tech agrees to pay a $52,793 civil penalty for the alleged violations. In addition, the company certifies that it is now complying with the RRP Rule.

Lead exposure can cause a range of adverse health effects and is particularly dangerous for young children because their nervous systems are still developing. Lead exposure continues to pose a significant threat to the health and safety of children, which can prevent them from reaching their fullest potential. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that no blood lead level is safe for children.

In its ongoing celebration of children’s health month, EPA is highlighting the Agency’s commitment to children’s health and research. Children’s daily interactions with the environment, such as crawling and playing close to the ground, may potentially increase their exposures to different environmental health impacts like dirt and dust.

