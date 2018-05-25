News Releases from Region 03

EPA Settles Lead Paint Violations with Three Companies for Failing to Ensure Proper Safeguards During Renovation

Contact Information: Katherine Wzorek (wzorek.katherine@epa.gov) 215-814-5407

PHILADELPHIA (May 25, 2018) Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with one Maryland company and two Virginia companies to address alleged environmental violations during renovation work at University Towers condominium development in Silver Spring, Md.

The three companies – HBW Properties, Inc., of Rockville, Md.; T.S.G. Construction, LLC of Springfield, Va.; and Hunt & Walsh, Inc. of Manassas, Va. – will pay a total of $80,000 in penalties for violations of EPA’s Lead Renovation, Repair, and Painting Rule (RRP Rule) and the Toxic Substances Control Act.

“This settlement will safeguard communities and ensure that important lead paint rules and regulations are in place,” said EPA Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “These rules ensure safe practices that protect both the public and the environment.”

Under the terms of the settlement, HBW Properties will pay $40,000; T.S.G. Construction will pay $25,000; and Hunt & Walsh will pay $15,000. The companies have also certified that they are now in compliance with all applicable RRP Rule safeguards cited by EPA.

EPA alleged that during renovation work at the University Towers condominium development, the companies failed to comply with various RRP safeguards, including:

obtaining required EPA certification prior to initiating renovation;

ensuring that workers performing renovation were certified or trained by a certified renovator;

posting warning signs that clearly define work areas;

covering the ground with protective material to collect falling paint debris;

taking precautions to prevent the spread of dust and debris; and

providing information pamphlets about lead to owners or tenants.

EPA’s RRP Rule helps protect the public from toxic lead hazards created by renovation activities involving lead-based paint. RRP safeguards are designed to ensure that “lead safe” practices are followed during the renovation and repair activities on housing built before the 1978 federal ban on lead-based paint.

Reducing childhood lead exposure and addressing associated health impacts is a top priority for the Trump Administration and EPA. On February 16, Administrator Pruitt hosted key members of the Trump Administration to collaborate on a federal strategy making childhood lead exposure a priority for their respective departments and agencies.

More information on the federal strategy to reduce childhood lead exposure: https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-administrator-scott-pruitt-hosts-nations-leaders-discuss-efforts-reduce-childhood-0

For more information on the RRP program, visit http://www.epa.gov/lead/renovation-repair-and-painting-program