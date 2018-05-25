News Releases from Region 03

EPA Settles Pesticide Labeling Violations with Three Companies

PHILADELPHIA (May 25, 2018) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with three companies involving the alleged improper labeling of pesticides manufactured at the Union Carbide Corp. pesticide production facility in Institute, West Virginia. The settling companies have agreed to ensure that pesticides are appropriately labeled.

Under separate consent agreements with EPA, Buckman Industries Inc. of Memphis, Tennessee will pay a $160,000 penalty, Solenis LLC of Wilmington, Delaware will pay $99,000, and Baker Petrolite of Sugarland, Texas will pay $16,000 to settle alleged violations of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). All the alleged violations involved the improper labeling of pesticides.

“The goal of this regulation is to promote the appropriate use of pesticides and to minimize the risks from their use to the public, pesticide applicators, and the environment,” said EPA Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “This settlement will better protect public health and the environment by ensuring that products are labeled with required instructions for the safe use, disposal and recycling of pesticide containers.”

FIFRA requires the registration of pesticide products and pesticide production facilities, and the proper labeling of pesticides. This law protects public health and the environment by ensuring the safe production, handling and application of pesticides; and prevents false, misleading, or unverifiable product claims. FIFRA also prohibits the marketing of misbranded, improperly labeled, or adulterated pesticides.

EPA cited the companies following an inspection of the Union Carbide Corp. facility in Institute by officials from EPA and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture. Union Carbide, which is not a party in these enforcement actions, was contracted to manufacture pesticide products for the three companies using product labels provided by the companies.

The settling companies did not admit liability for the alleged violations, but have certified their compliance with the cited FIFRA requirements.

For more information about EPA’s pesticide program, visit http://www.epa.gov/pesticides/

# # #