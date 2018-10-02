News Releases from Headquarters › Air and Radiation (OAR)

EPA SmartWay Honors Freight Shippers and Logistics Firms for Exceptional Supply Chain Leadership

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON – Last night, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) honored 12 shippers and two logistics firms as industry leaders in supply chain environmental and energy efficiency with its annual SmartWay® Excellence Awards at the 2018 Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals Conference in Nashville, Tennessee. Awardees represented the top performing, environmentally-responsible SmartWay shippers and logistics firms that exhibit leadership by shipping more goods more miles with lower emissions and less energy. Yesterday’s awardees demonstrate how businesses in their industries can save on fuel costs, shrink their emissions footprints and contribute to healthier air in the communities they serve.



“Since 2004, the EPA, through its SmartWay Partnership, has collaborated with business to improve the sustainability of goods movement,” said Assistant Administrator of the Office of Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum. “We are recognizing top-performing SmartWay Shippers and 3rd Party Logistics providers with a 2018 SmartWay Excellence Award. These industry leaders serve as role models for their peers, contributing to healthier air by advancing strategies and practices that result in cleaner, more efficient freight supply chains.”



Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 103 million metric tons of harmful air pollution, while saving more than 215 million barrels of oil and $29.7 billion in fuel costs – equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 14 million homes. SmartWay contributes to cleaner air and healthier citizens by significantly reducing emissions of the pollution that contributes to smog, including fine particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.



The 2018 SmartWay Freight Shipper and Logistics Excellence Award recipients are:



Armada

Bacardi USA, Inc.

General Motors North America

HP Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

LEDVANCE LLC

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Meijer

Microsoft

Nordstrom, Inc.

Transplace

Whirlpool Corporation



SmartWay carrier award recipients will be recognized on October 29th in Austin, Texas at the 2018 American Trucking Association Management Conference & Exhibition.



EPA’s SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible to protect public health and reduce the emissions. Demonstrating a commitment to environmental responsibility and freight efficiency through SmartWay provides for a more sustainable and competitive business environment.



For more information about SmartWay Excellence Awards, please visit:

https://www.epa.gov/smartway/smartway-excellence-awardees



For more information about SmartWay, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/smartway