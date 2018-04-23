An official website of the United States government.

EPA starts public comment period on cleanup plan for Ten-Mile Drain Superfund site in St. Clair Shores, Mich.

Open house and public meeting on May 10

04/23/2018
CHICAGO (April 23, 2018) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is taking public comments on the proposed plan to clean up PCB-contaminated soil at residential and commercial properties at the Ten-Mile Drain Superfund site in St. Clair Shores, Mich.

EPA recommends removing near-surface soil from 25 residences, a commercial property and three utility corridors where sampling data show elevated PCB levels. The soil would then be disposed of at a licensed facility off-site. EPA also plans to test soil at up to 100 more properties in two areas. In 2010, EPA added the Ten-Mile Drain site to the Superfund National Priorities List of the most contaminated sites in the nation.

EPA officials will hold an open house from 3-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 10, at St. Clair Shores Public Library, 22500 Eleven Mile Road. A public meeting follows at 6:30 p.m. to accept oral and written comments at City Council Chambers. EPA will consider all comments before making its cleanup plan final. 

EPA’s 30-day comment period begins April 23 and closes May 23. Comments can be:

  • Submitted at the public meeting on Thursday, May 10, 2018, at the City Council Chambers, 27600 Jefferson Ave. at 6:30 p.m.
  • E-mailed to EPA Community Involvement Coordinator Heriberto Leόn at leon.heriberto@epa.gov.

For more information, please visit: www.epa.gov/superfund/ten-mile-drain.

