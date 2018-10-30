News Releases from Region 09

EPA, state, local officials to announce diesel truck enforcement actions resulting in installation of air filtration systems at schools in Los Angeles

Filtration systems can reduce ultrafine particulate matter in classrooms by at least 90%

LOS ANGELES – On Thursday, U.S. EPA Regional Administrator Mike Stoker will announce settlements with two interstate trucking companies for violations of California’s Truck and Bus Regulation. EPA will be joined by representatives from the California Air Resources Board, the South Coast Air Quality Management District, and the Los Angeles Unified School District to highlight projects funded by recent settlements that will reduce indoor air pollution exposure at schools in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

The announcement will be made at the Eastman Avenue Elementary School campus in Los Angeles, Calif., where air filtration systems are being installed to reduce exposure to air pollution. This school is within two blocks of a major freeway, exposing it to air pollution from traffic. It is one of approximately eight schools in the Los Angeles and Rialto areas that will receive funding from recent EPA enforcement actions, for the installation of air filtration systems. The systems can remove more than 90 percent of ultra-fine particulate matter and black carbon from classrooms. Studies have shown that improved indoor air quality in classrooms increases productivity and improves attendance and performance in both adults and students.

WHO:

Mike Stoker, EPA Regional Administrator

Hector De La Torre, California Air Resources Board Member

Wayne Nastri, South Coast Air Quality Management District Executive Officer

Mónica García, Los Angeles Unified School District Board President

Teresa Armas, Eastman Avenue Elementary School Principal

Representatives from Supervisor Hilda Solis’ Office

WHAT:

Installation of Air Filtration Systems at Eastman Avenue Elementary School, Announce Enforcement Actions for Violations of the California Truck and Bus Regulation.



WHEN:

Thursday, November 1, 2018

10:00 -11:00 AM

**Please note, due to the school schedule, this event must begin and end on time. Media should plan to arrive by 9:30 a.m. to allow time for parking and set-up.

WHERE:

Eastman Avenue Elementary School

4112 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023

VISUALS:

Media can view a classroom where the newly installed air filtration systems are located. Additionally, a portable unit will be installed in two rooms at the school and will be available for viewing, as well as dirty and clean filters. Experts will be on-site to provide technical information.

