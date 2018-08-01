News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

EPA Statement on Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Vote

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON (August 1, 2018) – Today, two Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) presidential nominees were reported from the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee and their nominations will soon be moved to the Senate chamber for a full vote. The nominees include:



Peter Wright, nominee to be assistant administrator for the Office of Land and Emergency Management (OLEM).



W. Charles McIntosh, nominee to be assistant administrator for the Office of International and Tribal Affairs (OITA).



“I want to thank Chairman Barrasso and Members of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee for giving our nominees a fair and deliberative hearing,” said Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Both our nominees have gone through the process of meeting with senators and their staffs to discuss their visions for EPA and how they can help protect human health and the environment in their respective roles. We look forward to a full Senate vote.”