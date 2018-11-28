News Releases from Region 09

EPA Super Typhoon Response Update 11-29-18

Curbside pickup of household chemicals, e-waste, appliances available now

Contact Information: Dean Higuchi (higuchi.dean@epa.gov) 808-541-2711

HONOLULU – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has begun assessing and removing oil and hazardous waste on Saipan and Tinian to reduce risks to public health and the environment following Super Typhoon Yutu. In addition, agencies are offering curbside pickup of hazardous materials from residential and commercial properties as well as public drop-off locations for items such as paints, solvents, herbicides, e-waste, appliances and other goods.

Along with EPA and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), other disaster response agencies include the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. (CUC), CNMI Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality (BECQ) and the Mayor’s Offices of Saipan and Tinian.

EPA’s activities include collecting, testing, shipping and disposing of hazardous materials such as damaged electric transformers, household hazardous waste, electronic waste and white goods. EPA is also operating two public drop-off stations in Saipan and one on Tinian (details below). In addition, EPA is helping local agencies sample drinking water and providing technical assistance for wastewater operations and water supply restoration.

Curbside pickup now available: The Mayor’s Office and BECQ are picking up household hazardous waste (paint, solvents, pesticides, other chemicals), appliances and electronics. Please place your items curbside and keep separate from green waste, tin and construction materials. Last pickup sweep of Tinian will start December 5 and Saipan on December 17 so put your items out now. Please note pickups of items will happen per village with crews coming to each area starting from the south and ending in the north and repeating these pickups for a total of 3 sweeps of each area.

Drop-off Locations - SAIPAN:

Lower Base Transfer Station : Now until December 14, 7:30 a.m. to 4:50 p.m., 7 days a week.

: Now until December 14, 7:30 a.m. to 4:50 p.m., 7 days a week. As Gonno Staging Area (Kobler Airfield, near Tottottville): Now until December 2, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., 7 days a week.

Drop-off Location - TINIAN:

Tinian Port (near CPA building): Now until December 3, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

For more information on household hazardous waste, electronic waste, or white goods disposal, please contact the CNMI BECQ at 664-8500.

Status of EPA Response Actions – November 29, 2018

Downed transformers and Household Hazardous Waste: EPA is working with CUC on transformer collection. To date, 492 transformers have been collected on Saipan and 166 on Tinian. EPA is collecting and removing household hazardous waste such as paints, cleaners, solvents, oils, batteries, herbicides and pesticides.

Drinking water: CUC has restored 108 of 131 water wells currently producing 9.6 million gallons per day, or about 82% of the total capacity. All areas of Saipan are receiving water; some areas with limited hours and every other day.

