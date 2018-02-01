We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

News Releases

Contact Us

News Releases from HeadquartersLand and Emergency Management (OLEM)

EPA Wants To Do Partial Excavation Of Contaminants At Radioactive West Lake Landfill Superfund Site

02/01/2018
Contact Information: 
EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

By Bryce Gray

February 1, 2018

In a long-awaited decision, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that it aims to pursue partial excavation as its strategy to remediate the West Lake Landfill Superfund site in Bridgeton — the home of waste linked to the Manhattan Project.

To read the full St. Louis Post-Dispatch article, click here Exit 

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.