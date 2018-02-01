News Releases from Headquarters › Land and Emergency Management (OLEM)

EPA Wants To Do Partial Excavation Of Contaminants At Radioactive West Lake Landfill Superfund Site

By Bryce Gray

February 1, 2018

In a long-awaited decision, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that it aims to pursue partial excavation as its strategy to remediate the West Lake Landfill Superfund site in Bridgeton — the home of waste linked to the Manhattan Project.

To read the full St. Louis Post-Dispatch article, click here Exit