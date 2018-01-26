News Releases from Region 06

EPA Works with Partners to Bring New Drinking Water Source to North Texas

DALLAS – (Jan. 26, 2018) With engagement and partnership from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a project to provide a drinking water source for North Texas is closer to getting underway. The Lower Bois d’Arc Creek Reservoir project, as proposed by the North Texas Municipal Water District, will create water supply reservoir to provide drinking water to cities north and east of Dallas, Texas.

“EPA worked extensively with partner agencies to make the vision for the Lower Bois d’Arc Creek reservoir a reality,” said Regional Administrator Anne Idsal. “This project is ready to move forward to provide drinking water for a growing North Texas population while remaining protective of the environment.”

As a cooperating agency, EPA worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other stakeholders over several years to address issues with the proposed project, which will impact more than 6,000 acres of wetlands and more than 120 miles of streams. Through this engagement, the North Texas Municipal Water District increased mitigation measures to offset environmental impacts of the project. This mitigation plan outlines efforts to restore and enhance wetlands and streams at sites close to the project area. Total mitigation efforts will provide compensation with 9,131 wetlands acres and 74.3 miles of streams.

The North Texas Municipal Water District serves one of the fastest-growing urban areas in the country. The Lower Bois d’Arc Creek reservoir will provide drinking water supply infrastructure for this growing population by 2022. When finished, the reservoir will yield an estimated 175,000 acre feet of drinking water per year for North Texas consumers.

