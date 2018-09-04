News Releases from Headquarters › Water (OW)

EPA’s Campus RainWorks Challenge Invites Students to Address Stormwater Pollution

Challenge seeks to harness the creativity and knowledge of students to address on-campus stormwater pollution

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is launching its seventh annual Campus RainWorks Challenge, a green infrastructure design competition open to colleges and universities across the country.

Under the guidance of a faculty advisor, interdisciplinary student teams will design an innovative green infrastructure solution that addresses stormwater pollution and benefits the larger campus community by adding ecological and aesthetic value. Teams may submit entries in either the demonstration project or master planning categories.

Registration for the 2018 Challenge opened September 1st and closes September 30th. Registrants must submit their entries by December 14th. Winners will be announced in Spring 2019.

Each first-place team will earn a student prize of $2,000 to be divided evenly among student team members and a faculty prize of $3,000 to support green infrastructure research or training. Second-place teams will earn $1,000 for student teams and a $2,000 faculty prize.

Since 2012, nearly 600 student teams have participated in the Campus RainWorks Challenge. Water pollution associated with stormwater runoff requires infrastructure solutions that are innovative, resilient, and affordable.

Green infrastructure refers to a variety of practices that restore or mimic natural hydrological processes. While traditional stormwater infrastructure is largely designed to convey stormwater away from the built environment, green infrastructure uses soils, vegetation, and other media to manage stormwater where it falls.

Past winners have designed projects that reduce runoff by adding native vegetation and decreasing impervious areas, reduce localized flooding by adding bioretention and tree plantings, and manage stormwater by installing rainwater harvesting and permeable pavement.

More information about the Campus RainWorks Challenge is available at www.epa.gov/campusrainworks