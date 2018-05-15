News Releases from Headquarters›Enforcement and Compliance Assurance (OECA)
EPA’s Office of Enforcement to Host Listening Sessions On Superfund Task Force Recommendations
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance will host eight web-based listening sessions beginning May 21, 2018, to solicit public and stakeholder input related to specific recommendations from the Agency’s Superfund Task Force Recommendations Report.
During the listening sessions, staff from EPA’s Office of Site Remediation Enforcement (OSRE) and the Agency’s regional offices will provide background information on specific recommendations and a progress on activities related to the recommendations, followed by live verbal remarks from registered participants. These listening sessions are part of the Agency’s efforts to increase public participation and transparency, and strengthen communication with stakeholders.
Each listening session registration form provides the option for participants to either make live verbal remarks or to listen online. Persons or organizations that wish to provide live verbal remarks will have an opportunity to do so following the EPA presentation, provided they registered and slots are available to speak for the event.
OSRE LISTENING SESSIONS:
Expediting Negotiations with Potentially Responsible Parties for Superfund Cleanup Agreements
SFTF Recommendation 16-2, Part 1
Monday, May 21, 2018
12:00pm – 2:00pm EST
Exploring CERCLA Environmental Liability Transfer Approaches
SFTF Recommendation 22
Tuesday, June 5, 2018
12:00pm – 2:00pm EST
New Tools to Support Private Party Investment in Cleaning Up and Reusing Superfund Sites
Recommendation 27
Tuesday, June 5, 2018
3:00pm – 5:00pm EST
Encouraging Potentially Responsible Parties to Implement Reuse
Recommendation 21
Monday, June 11, 2018
12:00pm – 2:00pm EST
Revising EPA's "Common Elements" Guidance to Encourage Third Party Investment
Recommendation 29
Monday, June 11, 2018
3:00pm – 5:00pm EST
Informing Parties About Streamlining the Cleanup and Redevelopment Process
Recommendation 23
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
12:00pm – 2:00pm EST
Improving Comfort Letters to Address Superfund Liability Concerns
Recommendation 28
Monday, June 18, 2018
12:00pm – 2:00pm EST
Improving Implementation of Cleanup Agreements for Response Actions by Potentially Responsible Parties
Recommendation 16-2, Part 2
Monday, June 18, 2018
3:00pm – 5:00pm EST
More information on the listening session series along with links to the registration form for each session are available on the Agency’s website at https://www.epa.gov/enforcement/listening-sessions-superfund-task-force-recommendations.
Background:
Ensuring that the Superfund program operates optimally is one of the cornerstones to the Agency’s mission to protect human health and the environment. With this in mind, Administrator Scott Pruitt established the Superfund Task Force on May 22, 2017, to provide recommendations for improving and expediting site cleanups and promoting redevelopment.
On July 25, 2017, EPA’s Superfund Task Force released its recommendations, which are organized under five goals:
- Expediting cleanup and remediation;
- Reinvigorating responsible party cleanup and reuse;
- Encouraging private investment;
- Promoting redevelopment and community revitalization; and
- Engaging partners and stakeholders.