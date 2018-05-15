News Releases from Headquarters › Enforcement and Compliance Assurance (OECA)

EPA’s Office of Enforcement to Host Listening Sessions On Superfund Task Force Recommendations

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance will host eight web-based listening sessions beginning May 21, 2018, to solicit public and stakeholder input related to specific recommendations from the Agency’s Superfund Task Force Recommendations Report.

During the listening sessions, staff from EPA’s Office of Site Remediation Enforcement (OSRE) and the Agency’s regional offices will provide background information on specific recommendations and a progress on activities related to the recommendations, followed by live verbal remarks from registered participants. These listening sessions are part of the Agency’s efforts to increase public participation and transparency, and strengthen communication with stakeholders.

Each listening session registration form provides the option for participants to either make live verbal remarks or to listen online. Persons or organizations that wish to provide live verbal remarks will have an opportunity to do so following the EPA presentation, provided they registered and slots are available to speak for the event.

OSRE LISTENING SESSIONS:



Expediting Negotiations with Potentially Responsible Parties for Superfund Cleanup Agreements

SFTF Recommendation 16-2, Part 1

Monday, May 21, 2018

12:00pm – 2:00pm EST

Exploring CERCLA Environmental Liability Transfer Approaches

SFTF Recommendation 22

Tuesday, June 5, 2018

12:00pm – 2:00pm EST

New Tools to Support Private Party Investment in Cleaning Up and Reusing Superfund Sites

Recommendation 27

Tuesday, June 5, 2018

3:00pm – 5:00pm EST

Encouraging Potentially Responsible Parties to Implement Reuse

Recommendation 21

Monday, June 11, 2018

12:00pm – 2:00pm EST

Revising EPA's "Common Elements" Guidance to Encourage Third Party Investment

Recommendation 29

Monday, June 11, 2018

3:00pm – 5:00pm EST

Informing Parties About Streamlining the Cleanup and Redevelopment Process

Recommendation 23

Wednesday, June 13, 2018

12:00pm – 2:00pm EST

Improving Comfort Letters to Address Superfund Liability Concerns

Recommendation 28

Monday, June 18, 2018

12:00pm – 2:00pm EST

Improving Implementation of Cleanup Agreements for Response Actions by Potentially Responsible Parties

Recommendation 16-2, Part 2

Monday, June 18, 2018

3:00pm – 5:00pm EST

More information on the listening session series along with links to the registration form for each session are available on the Agency’s website at https://www.epa.gov/enforcement/listening-sessions-superfund-task-force-recommendations.

Background:

Ensuring that the Superfund program operates optimally is one of the cornerstones to the Agency’s mission to protect human health and the environment. With this in mind, Administrator Scott Pruitt established the Superfund Task Force on May 22, 2017, to provide recommendations for improving and expediting site cleanups and promoting redevelopment.

On July 25, 2017, EPA’s Superfund Task Force released its recommendations, which are organized under five goals: