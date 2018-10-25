News Releases from Region 09

Firm settles violations with U.S. EPA, provides equipment to Maricopa County clinics to identify children exposed to lead

Contact Information: Margot Perez-Sullivan (perezsullivan.margot@epa.gov) 415-947-4149

SAN FRANCISCO – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with True View Windows & Glass Block, Inc. for violations of the federal Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule. The agreement requires True View, which operates in Arizona and Colorado, to pay a $15,060 penalty and spend $14,940 on blood lead analyzers and test kits for six Maricopa County, Ariz. health clinics.

“Exposure to lead-based paint is one of the most common ways children develop lead poisoning,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker. “This settlement will support local clinics in identifying and assisting children with elevated levels of lead in their blood and help prevent future exposure to lead-based paint.”

An EPA inspection found True View, a window and glass installer, performed work in Phoenix without required EPA certification. The company also failed to comply with resident notification requirements, post signs communicating the risks of lead-containing dust, or maintain records of lead-safe work practices.

Reducing childhood lead exposure and addressing associated health impacts is a top priority for EPA. Each year, National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week increases public awareness and serves as a reminder that children are uniquely vulnerable to the potential health effects of lead exposure. Lead exposure can cause a range of adverse health effects and is particularly dangerous for young children because their nervous systems are still developing. In 1978, the federal government banned consumer uses of lead-based paint, but it is still present in millions of older homes, sometimes under layers of new paint.

The Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule was created to protect the public (especially children under 6) from lead-based paint hazards that occur during repair or remodeling activities in homes and child-occupied facilities built before 1978. The rule requires individuals performing renovations be properly trained, certified and follow lead-safe work practices.

Learn ways reduce lead exposure in children: https://www.epa.gov/children/protecting-children-lead-exposures

Learn about the Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule and program: https://www.epa.gov/lead/renovation-repair-and-painting-program

Learn about certification and training requirements for renovation firms: https://www.epa.gov/lead/renovation-repair-and-painting-program-contractors

Report a lead paint violation: https://www.epa.gov/lead/pacific-southwest-lead-based-paint-tips-complaints

Learn more about EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region. Connect with us on Facebook and on Twitter.