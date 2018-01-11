News Releases from Headquarters › Air and Radiation (OAR)

Fuel Economy Reaches New Record, Manufacturers Meet Greenhouse Gas Standards, EPA Reports Show

Today, EPA issued two annual reports that provide information on fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions from light duty vehicles in the United States. The reports show auto manufacturers continue to innovate and make progress increasing fuel economy and reducing pollution.



The Light-Duty Automotive Technology, Carbon Dioxide Emissions, and Fuel Economy Trends: 1975-2017 report is the authoritative reference for real world fuel economy, technology trends and tailpipe carbon dioxide emissions, for new personal vehicles sold in the U.S. every year since 1975. The report shows fuel economy for the U.S. fleet continues to improve. Model year (MY) 2016 vehicle fuel economy was 24.7 mpg, slightly higher than MY 2015, and a record high overall. Since MY 2004, fuel economy and CO2 emissions have improved in ten out of twelve years.



The Manufacturer Performance Report assesses compliance performance for individual automakers and for the U.S. fleet as a whole with the greenhouse gas emissions standards for light duty vehicles. This year’s report shows all manufacturers are in compliance with the standards.



EPA, the Department of Transportation, and the California Air Resources Board implement coordinated regulations for passenger cars and light trucks on fuel economy and GHG emissions.



The Light-Duty Automotive Technology, Carbon Dioxide Emissions, and Fuel Economy Trends: 1975-2017: https://www.epa.gov/fuel-economy-trends/highlights-co2-and-fuel-economy-trends



Manufacturer Performance Report: https://www.epa.gov/regulations-emissions-vehicles-and-engines/greenhouse-gas-ghg-emission-standards-light-duty-vehicles.