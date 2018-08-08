News Releases from Region 07

GBW Railcar Services, LLC, Agrees to Improve Hazardous Waste Management

Settlement with EPA relates to facilities in Kansas and Nebraska

August 8, 2018

(Lenexa, Kan., Aug. 8, 2018) - EPA Region 7 has reached an administrative settlement with GBW Railcar Services, LLC, to resolve violations of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA). The agreement is expected to improve the company’s management of hazardous waste at six facilities in Kansas and Nebraska.

The company will take steps to ensure its operations are complying with environmental regulations that protect communities and the environment from potential exposure to hazardous waste.

“This agreement underscores EPA’s commitment to making sure the transportation industry is properly storing, managing, and disposing of hazardous wastes,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford. “It is important that the numerous other railcar and tanker truck facilities with similar operations understand and implement correct procedures to protect communities across our region.”

EPA alleged GBW to be in violation of several RCRA requirements at six of its facilities in Coffeyville, Cummings, Junction City, and Neodesha, Kansas; and Omaha, Nebraska. These violations included:

Failure to conduct hazardous waste determinations at all six facilities

Operating treatment, storage, and disposal facilities without permits or interim status due to GBW’s failure to comply with generator requirements at five facilities

Failure to comply with universal waste requirements at two facilities

Failure to comply with used oil requirements at five facilities

Failure to comply with hazardous waste manifesting requirements at five facilities

Failure to notify the state of Kansas of a change in emergency contact information in a timely manner at two facilities

GBW is required to submit documentation within 60 days to EPA for each facility to demonstrate that accurate hazardous waste determinations have been performed. GBW will also submit two Bi-Annual Compliance Reports to EPA to demonstrate ongoing compliance with RCRA. As part of the settlement, the company has also agreed to pay a civil penalty of $150,731.

RCRA gives EPA the authority to regulate hazardous waste from creation to disposal. This includes the generation, transportation, treatment, storage, and disposal of hazardous waste. GBW facilities manage ignitable, corrosive, and toxic hazardous wastes that could potentially affect surrounding groundwater and surface water. EPA actively seeks to prevent potential catastrophic events by enforcing safeguards and preventative measures.

