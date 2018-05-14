News Releases from Region 04

Georgetown-Quitman County Chairman Carvel Lewis Named to National EPA Advisory Committee and Subcommittee

Contact Information: Davina Marraccini (marraccini.davina@epa.gov) 404-562-8293, 404-562-8400

ATLANTA (May 11, 2018) – Today, the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the appointment of Georgetown-Quitman County Chairman Carvel Lewis of Georgetown, Ga., to the Local Government Advisory Committee (LGAC). The 33-member LGAC helps EPA develop strong partnerships with local governments to provide more efficient and effective environmental protection at the community, state and federal level. Chairman Lewis has also been appointed to the Small Community Advisory Subcommittee (SCAS), which helps EPA develop robust partnerships with small communities to address environmental and public health issues.

EPA is committed to collaborating with states and local governments in the spirit of cooperative federalism to build on their work to achieve cost reductions and better allocate resources. Improvements to public health and the environment are best achieved when EPA works together with states, tribes and communities to address environmental issues through trust, collaboration and partnership.

“EPA’s efforts to protect public health and the environment are most effective when the Agency works cooperatively with state and local governments,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “I look forward to working with the committee members on important environmental issues while developing stronger and more robust partnerships across states, tribes, and local communities.”

“Chairman Lewis has a record of leadership and service to his community,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Trey Glenn. “He will provide welcome representation for southern and rural communities, along with expertise on environmental justice and water infrastructure issues.”

Chairman Lewis serves Georgetown-Quitman County, where one in four residents lives below the poverty line. His experience includes working as a staff member in President George H.W. Bush’s Office of National Service and serving as Director of the State YMCA of Georgia. In addition, he chairs the Quitman County Library Board and is the past Chairman of the Water and Sewerage Authority Board. He is also a member of Association County Commissioners of Georgia's Board of Managers, representing Georgia's Consolidated Governments.

"Sound legislation and policies can only be created when balance and compromised are achieved and this cannot occur when all of the interests are not represented,” said Chairman Lewis. “I am honored to be the voice for the Southern, rural communities of our great nation. Improving the quality of life in rural America is my life's mission."

The new committee and subcommittee members were selected based on their demonstrated leadership experience, proven record of service to their communities, and involvement in effective environmental protection services and programs at the community, state and federal level.

Chartered in 1993 under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, the Local Government Advisory Committee meets four to six times per year to provide independent and objective policy advice to the EPA Administrator. The Small Community Advisory Subcommittee was established by EPA in 1996 to advise the Administrator on environmental issues of concern to the residents of smaller communities. It is a subcommittee of the Local Government Advisory Committee. The committee and subcommittee will have their first meeting in early summer.

