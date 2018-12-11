News Releases from Region 03

GIANT Food Stores Receives Accolades From EPA For Food Recovery Achievements

PHILADELPHIA (December 11, 2018) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized GIANT Food Stores LLC of Carlisle, Pennsylvania for its food recovery achievements that include donating more than 3.9 million pounds of food to food banks.

“EPA is proud of the way GIANT Food Stores has developed a program to reduce food waste that is having a tremendous impact on those in need,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “Through EPA's Food Recovery Challenge, EPA partners with municipalities, businesses, nonprofits and other entities to reduce the amount of food in landfills and help them save money on waste disposal.”

In 2017, GIANT stores donated 3,922,000 pounds of wholesome quality food to the food bank, which is equal to 3,268,333 meals served. Looking forward, GIANT plans to expand its store food donation program so that all departments can participate. This expansion is part of GIANT’S commitment to reduce food waste by 50 percent by 2025.

In 2008, GIANT teamed up with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank to create the innovative charitable meat rescue program called “Meat the Needs.” Considered a huge success and a “game changer” for Central Pennsylvania’s regional food banks, now all 171 GIANT stores safely freeze and donate meat that is pulled from sale, a day before its sell-by date.

GIANT Food Stores are among more than 1,000 governments, businesses and organizations nationwide that participated in the 2017 EPA Food Recovery Challenge. The GIANT Food Stores received the EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional award in the Data Driven category for grocery store chains. Nationwide, Food Recovery Challenge participants diverted nearly 648,000 tons of wasted food from entering landfills or incinerators in 2017, nearly 214,000 tons of which were donated to people and animal feed.

For more information on the Food Recovery Challenge, visit: http://www2.epa.gov/sustainable-management-food .