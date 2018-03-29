News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

Gillette News Record: EPA Chief Pruitt Visits Campbell County, Touts Importance of Coal Exports

Greg Johnson

March 29, 2018

http://www.gillettenewsrecord.com/news/article_21c9accd-9375-55b1-8716-d1e050b33078.html

The future of Powder River Basin coal lies overseas, something EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt stressed during a Thursday morning visit to the heart of Wyoming coal country.

To read the full Gillette News Record article, click here.Exit