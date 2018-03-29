An official website of the United States government.

We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

News Releases

Contact Us

News Releases from HeadquartersOffice of the Administrator (AO)

Gillette News Record: EPA Chief Pruitt Visits Campbell County, Touts Importance of Coal Exports

03/29/2018
Contact Information: 
(press@epa.gov)

Greg Johnson
March 29, 2018
http://www.gillettenewsrecord.com/news/article_21c9accd-9375-55b1-8716-d1e050b33078.html

The future of Powder River Basin coal lies overseas, something EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt stressed during a Thursday morning visit to the heart of Wyoming coal country.

To read the full Gillette News Record article, click here.Exit

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.